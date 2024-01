AFU missile attack on Crimea. It became known which target Ukrainian military hit

The defense forces of Ukraine confirm the task of a missile strike on russian army targets in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea on Thursday, January 4.

This was reported by the Office of Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Today, at about 3 p.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command post of the formation of the russian occupation forces near Sevastopol," the statement said.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, also announced the strike on the military object of the invaders.

He recalled that on January 2, the invaders spread a fake about allegedly hitting a bunker with the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a missile strike on Kyiv.

"I expect the same epic report from Sevastopol and Yevpatoria on January 4 from enemy propaganda," Oleshchuk wrote.

The commander also thanked the pilots of the Air Force for successful missile launches at the command post of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of Thursday, January 4, several explosions thundered in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol and Yevpatoria.

According to the russians, the occupied peninsula was under a missile attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

At the same time, the occupiers rushed to declare the alleged "destruction of ten Ukrainian missiles" in the sky over the peninsula.