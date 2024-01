Control point near Yevpatoria, which coordinated work of entire russian air defense in Crimea, hit - Atesh pa

As a result of a missile strike by the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied Crimea, a control point was hit, which ensured the coordination of all russian air defenses on the peninsula.

The Atesh partisan movement announced this on its Telegram channel.

Partisans claim that one of the attacks by the Ukrainian military fell on the control point of the russians near Yevpatoria.

"The agents report the following information: a control point was hit, which was responsible for a secure communication channel with the Kremlin and coordinating the air defense of the entire peninsula," the report said.

A depth bunker was also hit, in which there were servicemen of the russian armed forces. It is alleged that among them there are killed and wounded.

Atesh added that a missile strike by the Defense Forces of Ukraine caused serious damage to the air defense systems of russians in the village of Zatyshne neighboring Yevpatoria.

Now the russians are busy transferring surviving weapons and equipment to the Belbek airfield, located near Sevastopol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of January 4, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched several missile attacks on russian targets in the occupied Crimea. Explosions thundered in the areas of Sevastopol and Yevpatoria.

Recall that a few hours after the missile attack, the Office of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that a command post of the russian army was hit in Crimea.

And today, January 5, the head of the press center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, said that a missile strike on the Crimea caused serious damage to the protective systems of russians on the peninsula.