The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that during a special operation of Ukrainian scouts in the Belgorod Region of the russian federation, a "rather iconic person" was very seriously wounded.

He announced this on the air of the telethon on Friday evening.

"This is a normal operation for us. Going back to what I said, we have an open war and there is nothing to wonder about here... What such an interesting thing I can say, without revealing details, is that one of the very seriously injured was a rather iconic person. They immediately invited a helicopter to evacuate him directly to Moscow," Budanov said.

He added that "everything else will not be disclosed."

Earlier, the Defense Ministry reported that special forces of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "in connection with an increase in the number of sabotages by the russians and to protect civilian Ukrainians living near the state border and suffering from attacks by the aggressor, conducted a raid" in the Belgorod Region of the russian federation.

During the task, scouts mined the only road along which the invaders moved in the indicated area, and also attacked the russian platoon stronghold. As a result of the fire raid with the use of small arms and mortars, as well as due to the explosion of Ukrainian mines, the enemy suffered losses. The number of eliminated and wounded occupiers is being specified.

Recall, the Sudanese military decided to congratulate Budanov on his birthday. Ukrainian News Agency reported on this earlier.

On another fragment, a Defense Intelligence agent sends congratulations to Budanov from the Patriot Park in the Odintsovo District of the Moscow Region.

In the remaining two fragments of the video, congratulations to the chief of the Defense Intelligence are heard near the building of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation and Red Square in moscow.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 25, 2023, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov congratulated Ukrainians on Christmas and New Year.