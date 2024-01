Russian invaders said the temporarily occupied Crimea was under a massive missile attack. The occupiers traditionally claim the alleged destruction of all missiles, but local residents share videos of hits at russian military facilities.

This is evidenced by reports from the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation, the occupation authorities of Crimea and local Telegram channels.

On the evening of January 4, the russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a rocket attack on the territory of Crimea.

According to the occupiers, air defense systems allegedly shot down "ten Ukrainian missiles."

The russian department did not provide any evidence of this.

According to social media posts, the explosions this evening were heard by residents of occupied Sevastopol and Yevpatoria.

The russian-appointed "governor" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, wrote on his Telegram channel that work was underway in the city to destroy "a large number of various air targets."

Later, he said that as a result of the work of russian air defense, shrapnel damaged houses in several areas of Sevastopol. One person was also injured because of this.

Local Telegram channels published videos shot by residents of Sevastopol, on which the sounds of explosions are heard.

Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" said that at the same time several explosions occurred in occupied Yevpatoria.

Later, the channel reported, citing local residents, that fire crews and ambulances began to pull over to the hit site.

A video was also posted of smoke from the fire, which was said to have started at the hit site.

Note that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Office of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other official representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have not yet commented on this information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of November 2023, in the occupied Dzhankoi, a group of unknown drones allegedly hit the location of the air defense and a radar of the russians.

And in early November, the russians said that air defenses allegedly shot down a Ukrainian Neptune missile in the area of ​ ​ occupied Sevastopol.