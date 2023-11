The president of the terrorist country of russia, who is wanted for crimes by the international court, vladimir putin, after an official visit to Kazakhstan, flew to Rostov-on-Don, where he visited the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the russian federation. This was announced by Kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov.

The president listened to reports on the progress of the "special military operation" (as the russian authorities stubbornly call the war in Ukraine) and got acquainted with new models of military equipment, according to a message on the Kremlin's website. During his visits to the headquarters, putin was accompanied by Minister of Defense of the russian federation sergei shoigu, Chief of the General Staff valery gerasimov and other military leaders.

"Shoigu immediately offered the president to 'show the machine,'" notes the Telegram channel of the Kremlin pool RIA Novosti.

In the video distributed by putin's Telegram channel, they show an all-terrain vehicle, next to it is an information stand with a description of the car. According to the plate, the all-terrain vehicle of the American-Chinese brand Aodes is "intended for surveillance and reconnaissance operations, raid and search and rescue operations, as well as transportation of material resources in difficult road and soil conditions." Currently, the russian army has 537 such all-terrain vehicles in the basic configuration, about 1,500 more are being purchased with additions, the description on the information stand says.

This is a Desertcross 1000-3 buggy. Judging by the description of the all-terrain vehicle on the company's website, it is proposed to be used mainly in agriculture, as well as hunters and foresters.