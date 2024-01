Occupiers launched at least 500 missiles and drones in Ukraine in 5 days - Zelenskyy

Since December 29, 2023, the russian occupation army has fired at least 500 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles of various types in the direction of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a telephone conversation.

"I had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. I spoke about the continuation of russian air terror against Ukrainian cities. Over the past 5 days, the enemy has fired at least 500 missiles and drones in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State thanked the UK for its significant contribution to the strengthening of the air defense system of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy wrote that he and Sunak discussed continuing defense cooperation with a focus on further strengthening air defense and long-range capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to the President, during the conversation with Sunak, positions on the Ukrainian Formula for Peace were coordinated and preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of country leaders were discussed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of January 2, russian occupation troops fired 99 missiles of various types in Ukraine. The air defense forces managed to destroy 72 air targets of the invaders, in particular 10 Kh-47М2 Kinzhal aerobalistic missiles.

Recall that on the night of January 1-2, the russians launched strike UAVs of the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 type. Air defense forces managed to shoot down all 35 of the 35 drones.

We also reported that on December 29, 2023, the invaders also carried out one of the most massive attacks of Ukraine, using a total of 158 objects of air strike.