Zaluzhnyi tells how many missiles russia launched at Ukraine in the morning, and how many were destroyed

The air defense forces of Ukraine managed to destroy 72 of the 99 missiles of various types that the aggressor country russia launched at Ukraine.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced this on Telegram.

"According to preliminary results, the enemy used 99 air attack weapons − missiles of various types. Forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 72 air targets," the statement said.

It was possible to down the following types of missiles:

10 out of 10 Kh-47М2 Kinzhal aerobalistic missiles;

59 of 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles;

3 of 3 Kalibr cruise missiles.

The enemy's targets were civilian and critical infrastructure, industrial and military facilities. They mostly aimed at the capital.

Before the two waves of missile attack, there was also an attack by Shaheds from the southeast direction, with further movement through different regions of Ukraine. All 35 strike UAVs were destroyed.

Around 6 a.m., 16 Tu-95MS bombers fired at least 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-launched cruise missiles.

From 7:30 a.m., the launches of ten Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aerobalistic missiles from MiG-31K fighters were recorded.

In addition to the air attack, there was also an attack by three Kalibr cruise missiles from the ships.

The enemy also attacked from the north - 12 ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M/S-300/S-400 type.

From the Su-35 tactical aircraft the occupiers fired 4 Kh-31P anti-radar missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 10 of the 10 Kinzhal missiles.

Today, January 2, the russian occupiers attacked the Kyiv Region with drones and missiles. Debris damaged high-rise buildings, private houses and cars, an unfinished temple, warehouses and power grids. As a result of the shelling, a couple was killed, there are wounded, including a child.