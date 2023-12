On the Avdiyivka Axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"Over the past 24 hours, there have been 56 combat clashes. In total, the enemy launched one missile and 77 airstrikes and fired 51 rockets using MLRSes at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, as a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are casualties among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. Last night, the russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using five Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Our defenders destroyed four attack UAVs. Today, the invaders carried out another air strike of three Shahed UAVs -136/131. All enemy drones have been destroyed," the General Staff said in a statement.

Airstrikes were carried out in Ivanivka, Kharkiv Region; Serebrianske Forestry, Luhansk Region; Spirne, Novomykhailivka, and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk Region; Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporizhzhia Region, Chervonyi Mayak, Zmiyivka, Dudchany, and Novoberyslav in the Kherson Region.

About 130 settlements of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Regions came under artillery fire.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks near Synkivka and east of Ivanivka, Kharkiv Region.

On the Lyman Axis, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the Serebrianske Forestry area of the Luhansk Region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops.

On the Bakhmut Axis, our soldiers repelled two attacks by the occupiers near Bohdanivka, Donetsk Region.

"On the Avdiyivka Axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Our soldiers are firmly holding the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks east of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiyivka and 17 attacks near Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region. On the Mariyinka Axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Mariyinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region, where our defenders repelled three attacks," the General Staff reported.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions on the Shakhtarsk Axis.

On the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

"On the Kherson Axis, Ukrainian soldiers will continue to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. Over the past day, the enemy has carried out 13 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces, received a decent repulse, and retreated. Forces the defense forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line," the General Staff's morning summary reads.

Over the past 24 hours, our aviation has struck ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and two anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy.

Units of the missile forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two control points, six ammunition depots, and two artillery means of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian federation attacked Ukraine with drones at night. The Air Force announced the number of downed Shaheds.