Almost 260,000 consumers in Kyiv and region had power off due to missile strike

As a result of a massive missile strike by russians, power grids in Kyiv and the Kyiv Region were damaged, more than 250,000 consumers were de-energized.

The press service of Ukrenergo announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to the consequences of a massive missile attack, there is damage in the networks of Ukrenergo and oblenergo in Kyiv and the region. More than 250,000 consumers are de-energized, data is being clarified," the report said.

The company noted that at the moment all blackouts are related to hostilities, the use of outage schedules is not planned.

Repair crews of Ukrenergo and oblenergo will begin restoration work immediately after the assessment of the degree of damage.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Energy, due to massive rocket fire in Kyiv, an air line was damaged, a number of substations were without voltage, 259,000 consumers were de-energized.

In the Kyiv Region, high-voltage lines are de-energized due to shelling, there are consumer outages in the Bucha and Vyshhorod Districts.

The equipment of one of the substations was also de-energized.

In addition, there were temporary violations in the operation of a hydroelectric power station.

"Power engineers will promptly begin to restore equipment as soon as the security situation allows," it said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the russian missile attack, part of the residents of four districts of the capital had power off.

Ukraine is fighting off a massive missile attack, powerful explosions sound in the capital.

On the night of January 1, 2024, the russian army launched 90 Shahed-136/131 drones across Ukraine. This is a record number of UAVs that were launched at once.