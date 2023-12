Today, December 29, the air defense forces downed 114 of 158 air targets launched by the enemy over Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Mykola Oleshchuk.

"The most massive attack from the air. On December 29, 114 of 158 air targets were destroyed. Thank you all for your combat work! Many lives were saved! But there are also losses. Condolences to the families of the dead and the victims!" the message says.

The Air Force of the AFU reported: "Tonight, the enemy launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Critical infrastructure facilities, and industrial and military facilities were attacked. Unfortunately, there are casualties and casualties."

The agency informs that at first the occupiers traditionally attacked Shahed from the north and south-east direction, with further movement in the west direction. A total of 36 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were recorded.

It is indicated that around 3 a.m., the enemy launched strategic aircraft - Tu-95MS bombers. A total of 18 aircraft entered the launch line around 6 a.m. and launched at least 90 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-based cruise missiles.

Also, from the Kursk Oblast, around 5 a.m., the enemy used Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, which fired eight Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles in the direction of the northern and central regions.

At the same time, the invaders hit Kharkiv with S-300 anti-aircraft-guided missiles. In total, the enemy launched at least 14 ballistic missiles - S-300/S-400/Iskander-M from the occupied Crimea peninsula and Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts of the russian federation.

In addition, at 6:30 a.m., the takeoff of five MiG-31K fighters was recorded, which launched five Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the Astrakhan Oblast.

Also, four Kh-31P anti-radar missiles and one Kh-59 were used from Su-35 tactical aircraft.

It can be concluded that, according to the preliminary results, the enemy used 158 means of air attack against Ukraine this night: missiles of various types and shock air defense systems. A total of 114 air targets were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine:

27 attack UAVs Shahed-136/131;

87 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, four people were killed in Dnipro as a result of a morning rocket attack, and there was an "arrival" at a shopping center.

Residential buildings and schools were damaged in Lviv. As a result of the attack, one person was killed, and 15 were injured.

During the massive attack on Ukraine on December 29, more than 30 air targets were hit by air defense forces and means over Kyiv. Ten people are under the rubble of a warehouse destroyed by a rocket attack in the Podilskyi District of Kyiv.

Also in the morning, the russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on Odesa. Two people from Odesa were killed, 15 people were injured.

Kharkiv was hit by more than 20 strikes. A medical facility, a transport depot, enterprises, warehouses and production buildings were damaged. One person was killed and 11 more were injured.

In Zaporizhzhia, high-rise buildings were damaged, a private house was destroyed, and several enterprises were targeted by the enemy. One woman died, 10 people were injured. There may be people under the rubble.