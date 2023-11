Why russians launched no missile strikes from ships for long time? Explanation of Navy

The occupiers were forced to redeploy missile carriers from the temporarily occupied Crimea to Novorossiysk. However, there is no possibility to load Kalibr cruise missiles on board ships for launching strikes.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, a representative of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported this on the air of the national telethon.

The officer noted that the logistics necessary for loading missiles and servicing the ships of the russian Black Sea Fleet remain in occupied Sevastopol.

"You are observing such a big pause in the use of missiles, because now the enemy is faced with the problem of lack of logistics," Pletenchuk explains.

The Navy draws attention to the fact that the interventionists cannot load Kalibr missiles in the russian city of Novorossiysk. And until such a problem with the enemy is not solved, the invaders cannot strike from the sea.

"Or they need to go to Sevastopol to recharge. And this is dangerous for them," Pletenchuk says.

He also added that russian troops continue to accumulate missiles for an attack on Ukraine - this also explains the "pauses" that the russians are forced to endure between their strikes, because the russian Defense Ministry is unable to quickly supply such weapons in the required quantity.

We will remind you which ships of the russian federation were destroyed as a result of an attack by naval drones in Crimea. The Defense Intelligence explained.

On November 5, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, confirmed the destruction in the temporarily occupied Kerch of one of the most modern ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation - the Kalibr cruise missile carrier.

As a result of a night operation on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea by soldiers of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, small landing ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country of the russian federation were hit.