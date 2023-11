The russian army on Tuesday morning launched an air strike on Toretsk, Donetsk Region, as a result of the attack, one of the city's enterprises was destroyed, 4 female workers were wounded.

The press service of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On November 28, 2023, at 10:50 a.m., the russian military launched another airstrike on Toretsk. This time they shelled the territory of the enterprise. During the shelling, four workers who were in one of the workshops were injured. Victims aged 35, 43, 52 and 54 have been taken to hospital," it said.

The prosecutor's office noted that industrial buildings were damaged by the explosion.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation is carried out in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, November 27, five settlements of the Donetsk Region were under fire from the military of the aggressor state of russia. The enemy beat with aviation, Grad MLRS, and artillery. There were no civilian casualties.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that it is necessary to prepare for increased hostilities and missile attacks by the russian federation.

Russian losses in the war in Ukraine on the morning of Tuesday, November 28, amounted to 860 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion made 326,440 of the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed three tanks and three AFVs.