SSU shows new development - Mamai marine drones, which can accelerate up to 110 km/h

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducts successful special operations at sea not only thanks to Sea Baby, but also using another drone called Mamai.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the SSU.

The SSU spoke about the development of Mamai surface drones for the first time.

Some details of their production were revealed.

So, Mamai is currently the fastest object in the Black Sea and can accelerate up to 110 km/h.

At the same time, Sea Baby, as noted by the head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk, attacked the Crimea Bridge and other enemy objects.

"This is not just a naval drone, but a multi-purpose platform that is effectively used today," Maliuk said.

Thanks to successful attacks, the SSU actually changed the philosophy of naval operations.

So, in October 2022, SSU naval drones attacked enemy ships in the Sevastopol Bay.

Then four military vessels were damaged, including the Admiral Makarov frigate.

And this year, the Security Service drones hit the Samum and Pavel Derzhavin missile carriers, the SIG tanker, the Olenegorsky Gornyak landing ship, and also damaged the large military tug Nikolay Muru and the latest reconnaissance and hydrographic ship Vladimir Kozitsky.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, thanks to the use of marine drones, Ukraine was able to form a 200-mile security strip in the Black Sea.

As a result of the night operation, small landing ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country of the russian federation were hit in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea by the soldiers of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.