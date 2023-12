Ivan Bakanov, the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) was paid about half a million hryvnias when released from the SSU.

This is evidenced by data on significant changes in its property status, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bakanov made changes to the declaration in June 2023.

Bakanov received compensation in the form of wages in August 2022.

The amount of monetary compensation (salary) amounted to UAH 434,639, which is 3-4 times more than Bakanov's monthly salary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov opened a sole proprietorship in April and can rent and operate his own or rented real estate.

Bakanov became a lawyer.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) does not investigate any cases against the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov. The information distributed by media about this is not true.

On March 7, the Ukrainian publication Novoe Vremya reported, citing its own sources, that the SSU ex-head Ivan Bakanov allegedly appears in criminal cases of the SBI.

The SSU completed an internal investigation of Bakanov, but classified the results.