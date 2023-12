Serial production of the Cobra drone, which is cheaper than other domestic or foreign analogues, was launched in Ukraine.

This was stated in the Telegram channel of the Army of Drones on Wednesday, December 20.

"The main idea of the project is to reduce the number of people who risk their lives. That is, to replace them with robots and drones," emphasized the team of developers from Kryvyi Rih.

The cost of the Cobra is about USD 2,000. The developers decided to use metal instead of composite materials in order to make the production of the drone cheaper. The Cobra payload is 15 kg, the flight range reaches 300 km.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 1 million drones will be produced in Ukraine over the next year.

The Backfire strike drone from Ukrainian developers has passed the commission of the Ministry of Defense and is awaiting an order for admission to operation. This drone is distinguished by its resistance to the means of electronic warfare (EW) of the aggressor state of russia.

On July 25, the Ukrainian unmanned aircraft complex Sirko, which was launched into serial production, was presented in Ukraine.