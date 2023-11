Russians trying to copy Ukrainian Sea Baby marine drone from wreckage of previously used UAVs - media

The russian occupiers have begun work on copying the Ukrainian Sea Baby unmanned aerial vehicle. To do this, they use the wreckage of drones used by the AFU.

The Ukrainian Pravda reported this, citing its own sources.

The interlocutor of the publication said that the russians collected a conditionally working drone from fragments of the device, which they managed to find at the sites of past attacks.

The occupiers delivered this device to the 338th sea reconnaissance point of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation.

It is reported that now the russians are conducting a detailed study of the Ukrainian sea drone and reprogramming in laboratory conditions.

"The invaders hope that in the future they will be able to use it for attacks against the Ukrainian military," the source said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2023, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk said that his department had developed Sea Baby marine drones.

We also reported that earlier our sources in the SSU told how the creation of Sea Baby marine drones was going.