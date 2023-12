Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has called the production and procurement of drones (UAVs) a priority of the Ministry of Defense for 2024.

Umerov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Umerov said that he presented the results of 100 days of his work as minister and his team to the ambassadors of the G7 countries.

Among his achievements for 100 days as minister, Umerov called the launch of the state enterprise "State Rear Operator" for defense procurement, the launch of the procurement of UAVs and FPV drones and the production of ammunition for UAVs.

"Domestic production and procurement of all UAV modifications abroad is our priority for 2024. High-tech weapons are our asymmetric answer to the enemy," he said.

Umerov added that he also informed G7 colleagues about the recently launched recruitment program with the involvement of independent personnel agencies.

He also shared plans for 2024, in particular on structuring the Defense Forces of the future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 6, the Verkhovna Rada appointed the former head of the State Property Fund Rustem Umerov to the post of Minister of Defense.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his press conference on December 19 that 1 million drones will be manufactured in Ukraine next year.