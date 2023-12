Ukrnaftoburinnia’s production was 1.4 million cubic meters of gas per day before shutdown

Before the forced stoppage of work on December 1 due to a court decision, the production of the Ukrnaftoburinnia company amounted to 1.4 million cubic meters of gas per day.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The production of Ukrnaftoburinnia grew from July 2023 until it was forced to stop on December 1 due to a court decision. For example, from January 1 to August 30, the company's average daily figure was 1.142 million cubic meters of gas. In the second half of the year - already under the leadership of the state team - production increased by 250,000 cubic meters - up to 1.4 million cubic meters of fuel per day," the message says.

According to the results of 2023, the company planned to extract 502 million cubic meters of gas.

At the same time, in 2022, gas production amounted to 415 million cubic meters (2.2% of total gas production in Ukraine).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) appealed to the Prosecutor General’s Office with a request to intervene in the situation with an appeal in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal on the cancellation of the license for gas production by the Ukrnaftoburinnia company.

On December 1, Ukrnaftoburinnia stopped the production of natural gas and gas condensate at the Sakhalin oil and gas condensate field due to the annulment of the special permit for the use of subsoil by the court.

In May, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred the corporate rights of Ukrnaftoburinnia to the management of the largest oil producing company Ukrnafta.

In April, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv transferred to ARMA the corporate rights of Ukrnaftoburinnia, which were arrested as part of criminal proceedings.

Ukrnaftoburinnia carries out industrial development of the Sakhalin gas field and gas condensate.

Previously, Ukrnaftoburinnia was affiliated with businessmen Vitalii Khomutynnyk and Ihor Kolomoiskyi.