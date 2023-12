ARMA asks PGO to intervene in situation with cancellation of Ukrnaftoburinnya license for Sakhalinske Field

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has appealed to the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) with a request to intervene in the situation with the appeal in the Supreme Court of the decision of the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal to revoke the gas production license of Ukrnaftoburinnya.

This is stated in the ARMA message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The cancellation of the license and the suspension of natural gas production have already led to the cessation of energy supplies to the village of Kytchenkivka, Kharkiv Region. ARMA considers the annulment of the permit during the war to be prerequisites for the non-receipt of funds by the country's budget and the creation of conditions for the holding of new long-term competitions in relation to the specified special permit.

Stopping the activities of the gas production enterprise during the war is an unacceptable fact and poses a threat to the life and health of citizens, energy and national security of the country," the statement said.

The Sakhalinske oil and gas condensate field (Kharkiv Region) is managed by ARMA and transferred, in accordance with the government's order, to Ukrnafta.

ARMA also appealed to the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources of Ukraine.

The interregional territorial administration was instructed to inspect and verify the seized asset.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Supreme Court rejected Ukrnaftoburinnya’s appeal against the decision of the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal, which on November 28 canceled a special permit for subsoil use at the Sakhalinske oil and gas condensate field.

Ukrnaftoburinnya on December 1, due to the cancellation by the court of a special permit for the use of subsoil, stopped the production of natural gas and gas condensate at the Sakhalinske oil and gas condensate field.

In May, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred corporate rights of Ukrnaftoburinnya to the management of Ukrnafta, the largest oil producing company.

In April, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv transferred corporate rights of Ukrnaftoburinnya, which were seized within the framework of criminal proceedings, to ARMA

Ukrnaftoburinnya is conducting commercial development of the Sakhalinske gas and gas condensate field.

In 2022, compared to 2021, the company reduced natural gas production by 6% to 0.65 billion cubic meters, which amounted to 3.5% of total natural gas production in Ukraine (in 2022, natural gas production in Ukraine decreased by 6% to 18.5 billion cubic meters).

Earlier, Ukrnaftoburinnya was affiliated with businessmen Vitalii Khomutynnyk and Ihor Kolomoiskyi.