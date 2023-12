On December 1, the Ukrnaftoburinnia private joint-stock company stopped the production of natural gas and gas condensate at the Sakhalin oil and gas condensate field due to the annulment of the special permit for the use of subsoil by the court.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On December 1, 2023, after carrying out all the necessary technological procedures, the extraction of natural gas and gas condensate was completely stopped at the Sakhalin oil and gas condensate field. The basis for taking such measures is the decision of the Sixth Appeal Administrative Court of Ukraine, which canceled the special permit for the use of subsoil No. 6349 from July 10, 2019, according to which Ukrnaftoburinnia conducts its hydrocarbon production activities at the Sakhalin gas condensate field," the message reads.

In the company's opinion, such a decision is unreasonable and carries risks not only for the operation of the company, but also for the stable passage of the 2023/2024 heating season.

"Having revoked the new special permit, although the case concerned only the old one, the court stopped gas production by the company, which is one of the 5 largest private gas production companies in the country... Now Ukrnaftoburinnia is submitting an appeal to the cassation instance - the Supreme Court, and is also persistently asking the Cabinet of Ministers and The President's Office will pay attention to this case," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred the corporate rights of Ukrnaftoburinnia to the management of the largest oil producing company Ukrnafta.

In April, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv transferred to ARMA the corporate rights of Ukrnaftoburinnia, which were arrested as part of criminal proceedings.

Ukrnaftoburinnia carries out industrial development of the Sakhalin gas field and gas condensate.

In 2021, compared to 2020, the company reduced gas production by 5%, or by 34.1 million cubic meters, to 691.3 million cubic meters.

Previously, Ukrnaftoburinnia was affiliated with businessmen Vitalii Khomutynnyk and Ihor Kolomoiskyi.