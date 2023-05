The Cabinet of Ministers transferred the corporate rights of the private joint-stock company Ukrnaftoburinnia to the management of the largest oil production company Ukrnafta.

This is stated in the message of Ukrnaftoburinnia, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ukrnaftoburinnia company and its shareholders consider this decision illegal and are preparing lawsuits in international courts, in particular, in the European Court of Human Rights.

"The international shareholders of UNB have repeatedly drawn the attention of the governing bodies of the state of Ukraine to the illegality of the arrest of the company's corporate rights. In particular, the private limited liability company JKX UKRAINE B.V. sent official appeals to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. UNB personally appealed to the head of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine and many other authorities," the message reads.

It is noted that all these appeals were ignored.

As of late April 2023, the assets of Ukrnaftoburinnia amounted to UAH 20.6 billion, as of May 24, 2023, there are 141 million cubic meters of gas in underground storage, and UAH 213 million are stored in the company's accounts.

"All tax obligations were fulfilled and even advanced three months in advance, which is confirmed by tax invoices. The daily volume of production is currently 1,555,000 cubic meters, after the launch of the new well No. 88 at the end of May, this indicator will increase to 1,705,000 cubic meters, and after the launch of the booster compressor station at the end of June - up to 2,105,000 cubic meters... UNB shareholders will closely monitor the actions of the new manager. as well as the purchase of materials at inflated prices, all damages will be presented in a court of law both to the state and specifically to each of the persons involved in the raider seizure," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv transferred the corporate rights of the private joint-stock company Ukrnaftoburinnia, which were arrested as part of criminal proceedings, to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

The undistributed profit of Ukrnaftoburinnia confiscated from Khomutynnyk and Kolomoiskyi is UAH 16 billion.

Ukrnaftoburinnia carries out industrial development of the Sakhalin gas field and gas condensate.

In 2021, compared to 2020, the company reduced gas production by 5% or 34.1 million cubic meters to 691.3 million cubic meters.

According to the former chairman of the Vidrodzhennia parliamentary group in the Verkhovna Rada, Vitalii Khomutynnyk, Ukrnaftoburinnia is affiliated with him and businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

In November, control over the state-owned company Ukrnafta was taken away from the oligarch Kolomoiskyi, whose activities he controlled through management for the past 15 years. Now Ukrnafta is investigating the misuse of billions of hryvnias.