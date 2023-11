Famous judges of Kyiv Court of Appeal Slyva, Hlynianyi, Palenyk and Dziubin caught on bribes in Kyiv

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) have caught judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal Yurii Slyva, Viktor Hlynianyi, Ihor Palenyk and Viacheslav Dziubin receiving USD 35,000 in bribes for canceling the arrest of the property of an enterprise.

A law enforcement source has informed the Ukrainian News Agency about this.

On November 29, the SACPO prosecutors and the NABU detectives exposed these four judges.

On November 28, an "intermediary judge" received from a representative of a private company an unlawful benefit for satisfying a complaint against a local court ruling on the imposition of arrest on aircraft.

After receiving the funds, this judge retained USD 10,000, and transferred USD 25,000 to colleagues who made a court decision.

On November 29, members of the panel of judges divided the USD 25,000 bribe among themselves.

During searches at the place of stay and residence of the judges, the detectives seized the bribe.

The issue of notifying the judges of suspicion is being settled.

Preliminary qualification of the criminal offense is under Part 3 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev, who is suspected of extortion and receiving undue profit, hid bribes in a kitchen cabinet.

A judge, who hid a bribe in a box of plasticine, was imprisoned for 5 years.