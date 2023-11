The Verkhovna Rada intends to increase the number of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau staff by 300 people to 1,000.

323 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 10203-1 “On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine" on strengthening the institutional capacity of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine" as a basis, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The legal project provides that the maximum number of central and territorial departments of the NABU will be 1,000 people, including no more than 750 people in charge.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to increase the maximum number of the staff of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) from 700 to 1,000 people, providing, in particular, an increase in the number of people in charge from 500 to 750 people.

The Cabinet of Ministers provided in the draft state budget for 2024 an increase in the NABU funding by almost 50% to UAH 1.9 billion.

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Semen Kryvonos said that to continue the effective fight against corruption, it is necessary to increase the number of NABU employees.

The United States encourages Ukraine within 3 months to increase the staff of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) by at least 300 detectives and provide the Bureau with wiretapping capability.