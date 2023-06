The former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, who is suspected of extorting and receiving illegal benefits, hid bribes in a kitchen cupboard.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From the search protocol of May 16, it can be seen that all the money discovered and seized during the search of Kniazev's place of residence were given by him voluntarily and kept in a backpack in different envelopes.

In particular, cash in the amount of USD 17,100 and USD 25,000 was found in a black A4 envelope, EUR 10,000 and USD 35,000 were found in other similar A4 envelopes.

Also, a black A4 paper folder was found in the corner of the cupboard in the kitchen, in which cash in the amount of USD 50,000 was found and USD 650 was found in a bag on the kitchen table.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, judge Kniazev, accused of bribery, managed to go on a business trip 6 times - to London, Strasbourg, New York, twice to Washington and Lviv.

All property and money of Kniazev were arrested.

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to overturn the arrest of the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev, but reduced the bail from UAH 107 million to UAH 75 million.

Kniazev is suspected of having received nearly USD 3 million in bribes from people from the entourage of the businessman and former Member of Parliament, Kostiantyn Zhevaho, who is on an international wanted list, for a decision in his favor.