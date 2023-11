Nayyem comments on attempt of his bribery by MP Odarchenko

The head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine Mustafa Nayyem has commented on information about the attempt of his bribery by Verkhovna Rada Member Andrii Odarchenko.

He said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The only thing I can say is that we thank them (the NABU and the SACPO - Ed.) for cooperation. This is not only the State Agency, this is also the Ministry of Infrastructure. We worked together as a single team," he said.

Nayyem hopes that this will give a result and such things will not be repeated.

"I wouldn't comment on this story anymore," Nayyem remarked.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Serhii Labaziuk, a Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the For the Future party, handed over a USD 150,000 bribe to Nayyem and to the profile Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov in a Chinese casket.

The head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine Mustafa Nayyem cooperated with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) so that detectives detained Verkhovna Rada Member from the Servant of the People Andrii Odarchenko giving a bribe.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office suspect MP Odarchenko in giving a USD 50,000 bribe to Nayyem.