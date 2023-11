The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has canceled the search for the former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mykola Zlochevskyi.

This is evidenced by the relevant information in the search database of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zlochevskyi was announced wanted at the request of the NABU.

When exactly the ex-Minister was removed from the wanted list is unknown.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court approved an agreement on the recognition of guilt between the prosecutor and the former Minister of Ecology Mykola Zlochevskyi and sentenced him to UAH 68,000 fine for organizing a bribe to the ex-director of the NABU Artem Sytnyk and the former head of the SACPO Nazar Kholodnytskyi for closing the case against him.

USD 6 million of bribe for closing the case against the former Minister of Ecology Mykola Zlochevskyi was transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zlochevskyi was put on the international wanted list; he permanently lives in Cyprus, has the citizenship of this country.

The ex-Minister of Ecology Zlochevskyi was put on the wanted list in 2020. This information was published in the search base of the Ministry of Interior Affairs in the list of persons hiding from the authorities.