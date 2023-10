Officially: Appeal Court recognizes Kolomoiskyi only as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

The Kyiv Court of Appeal recognized the oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi only as a citizen of Israel and Cyprus, the court did not establish Ukrainian citizenship.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

While considering the arrest appeal, the court established that Kolomoiskyi was born in the city of Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Region, but is a citizen of the State of Israel and the Republic of Cyprus.

The court recognized that the businessman has passports of Israel and the Republic of Cyprus, and therefore, in order to avoid criminal liability, he can move freely both within the territory of Ukraine and beyond.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi changed his image and appeared in court with a slight unshaven face and changed into a plain tracksuit instead of the FC Dnipro tracksuit.

The Kyiv court changed its mind and recognized Kolomoiskyi as a citizen of Israel, not Ukraine, although earlier the same court officially recognized Kolomoiskyi as a citizen of Ukraine.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the arrest of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with bail.