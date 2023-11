President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he appointed Serhii Lupanchuk as the Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will add more power to the Special Operations Forces. Zelenskyy said this in a traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I made a replacement in the command staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - appointed Colonel Serhii Lupanchuk as the new Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is an experienced officer - a combat officer, the right commander and a person who can give our Special Operations Forces more power. We are waiting for new results," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that General Viktor Khorenko, who was dismissed from his post as the Commander of the Special Operations Forces, will continue to perform special tasks as part of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy on November 3 appointed Lupanchuk as the Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Khorenko.

Zelenskyy appointed Khorenko as commander of the Special Operations Forces instead of Hryhorii Halahan in July 2022.