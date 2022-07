President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Viktor Khorenko as commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Hryhorii Halahan.

This is stated in decree of the head of state No. 531, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By another decree No. 530, Zelenskyy dismissed Halahan from the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Both decrees are dated July 25.

There are no reasons for the dismissal of Halahan in the document.

Zelenskyy appointed Halahan commander of the Special Operations Forces in August 2020.

Khorenko, according to the Member of Parliament from European Solidarity Oleksii Honcharenko, commanded the special reserve of the Intelligence Defense of the Ministry of Defense before the appointment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the same day Zelenskyy dismissed Ruslan Demchenko from the post of first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).