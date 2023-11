President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Serhii Lupanchuk as the commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Viktor Khorenko. This is stated in decrees No. 728 and No. 727 of November 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Colonel Lupanchuk Serhii Kostiantynovych as the commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," says Decree No. 728.

Open sources lack information about Lupanchuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy appointed Khorenko as the commander of the SOF instead of Hryhorii Halahan in July 2022.