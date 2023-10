The Bulgarian and Romanian Navy minesweeping group began trawling the Black Sea near the shores of Bulgaria on the route of the new Ukrainian sea corridor.

The head of the monitoring group of the Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies Andrii Klymenko announced this on Facebook.

He noted that the joint group is not limited to the territorial waters of Bulgaria, but works in the adjacent zone, where the bulker routes of the new Ukrainian grain corridor pass.

"Our Black Sea neighbors demonstrate a surprisingly short period from the decision to create a minesweeping group to the beginning of practical work. The decision was made just on October 12, 2023 during another Ramstein, and from October 16, 2023 the ships are already at sea," Klymenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, the aggressor state of russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea as part of the grain corridor.

On September 8, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres sent a secret letter to the aggressor state of russia, in which he proposed to fulfill four main russian conditions in exchange for the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On September 8, The Telegraph reported that the British Royal Air Force was conducting patrols over the Black Sea to deter the aggressor state of russia from attacking civilian Ukrainian grain vessels.