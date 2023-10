Since the beginning of this year, more than 225,000 hectares of agricultural land, determined for a priority return to economic usage, have been examined.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In total, more than 47% of agricultural lands have already been examined today, which were planned to return to economic usage in the first place. In particular, in the Kharkiv Region - more than 28%, Kherson Region - 48%, Mykolaiv Region - more than 79%. At the same time, about 170,000 hectares of land were returned to economic usage," the report said.

In total, according to the report, the four-year plan for the priority restoration of agricultural land provides for inspections, and if necessary, cleaning and demining more than 470,000 hectares of agricultural land.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that about 30% of the territory was contaminated with enemy mines and unexploded ammunition in Ukraine, it would take more than 10 years to clear agricultural lands from mines.