Currently, up to 60% of Ukrainian export grain transits through Romanian territory.

This is stated in the government message with reference to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, according to the volume of bilateral trade, Romania took third place for Ukraine.

Among other results of cooperation between the countries, Shmyhal also mentioned significant progress in the development of border infrastructure, as well as in military-technical cooperation.

In particular, new checkpoints have been opened and four more are planned to be opened in the future.

Shmyhal expressed special thanks to Romania for creating a training center for Ukrainian pilots, which will be operational soon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the "grain corridor" from Ukraine through Moldova to Romania will soon be operational.