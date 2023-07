Russia claims withdrawal of guarantees for safety of shipping in Black Sea for "grain corridor"

Russia has announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea to provide a "grain corridor." This is indicated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement said that the Russia-UN memorandum, signed on July 22 on Russian exports of agricultural products and fertilizers, did not fulfill part of the obligations to comply with Russian interests, Russia believes that the "Black Sea Initiative" "did not justify its humanitarian purpose" and its continuation loses its sense.

"The Russian side objects to its further extension. This means: the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of navigation, the winding down of the marine humanitarian corridor, the restoration of the regime of a temporarily dangerous area in the northwestern waters of the Black Sea, the disbandment of the shopping center in Istanbul," the statement said.

The statement added that without the participation of Russia, the "Black Sea Initiative" will cease to function on July 18 and only if specific results are obtained, Russia will be ready to consider the resumption of the "agreement."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 16, the last ship as part of the still active "grain agreement" left Ukraine.

On July 14, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly agreed to extend the "grain agreement."

On July 22, 2022, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations (UN) signed an agreement on the export of grain from Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. A similar document was signed by Turkiye, the UN and Russia.

On August 5, 2022, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain came out of the Odesa and Chornomorsk sea ports.