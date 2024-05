Share:













Lithuania continues to provide uninterrupted military support to Ukraine. The country sent ammunition, anti-drones, UAVs, generators and folding beds for the Armed Forces.

This is stated in the message of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry.

We are talking, in particular, about 5.56 × 45 mm cartridges and 100 kW generators.

It is noted that this year, in response to Ukraine's requests, Lithuania has already supplied 155 mm ammunition, armored personnel carriers, M577 anti-drone systems, sets of warm clothes and equipment necessary for the winter season, ammunition for the Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, generators, a light attack aircraft L-39ZA Albatross and other military support.

"Lithuania's support for Ukraine is long-term and already amounts to 1 EUR billion. Lithuania provided military support to Ukraine in the amount of about EUR 616 million. During this year, support has already been provided for about EUR 95 million, it is assumed that such support dynamics will continue," the message adds.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Monday, May 13, at the border point of Kena, LTG Cargo employees noticed a car with the sign "Z" that arrived in Lithuanian territory. It was not let in and was cut off.

Lithuania intends to build underground schools in six frontline regions of Ukraine by the end of the year. These institutions, which are built from "scratch," will allow children to return to the educational process.