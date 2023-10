Turkiye, Bulgaria and Romania will jointly clear the Black Sea of mines that enter their waters due to the full-scale war of the aggressor country of russia against Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of Turkiye announced this, European Pravda reports.

The Ministry did not provide any details on how the problem of floating mines will be solved. The three countries discussed this issue at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

Last week, the British government said that the russian federation could use sea mines to attack civilian shipping in the Black Sea, as well as install them on approaches to Ukrainian ports.

Recall that earlier the Navy reported that Ukraine, together with NATO countries, is preparing to demine the Black Sea.

Last year, the Headquarters of the Tactical Mine Action Group underwent a mine action planning course, which helped prepare personnel for coordinated cooperation.

Earlier, Reuters reported that on October 5, the Turkish ship Kafkametler allegedly struck a sea mine off the coast of Romania.

Turkish authorities said the Kafkametler cargo ship suffered no damage from the explosion. There is no evidence that it was caused by a mine.