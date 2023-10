The aggressor state of russia uses the attack of Hamas terrorists on the State of Israel for a large-scale provocation against Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

For example, intelligence officers inform that the russian GRU has already handed over to Hamas terrorists trophy weapons manufactured in the USA and EU countries, captured during the hostilities in Ukraine.

"According to the russians' plan, the next step should be fake accusations of the Ukrainian military of allegedly selling Western weapons to terrorists on a regular basis. As part of the Kremlin's disinformation campaign, these fakes should form the basis of a series of "revealing publications" and "investigations" in the Western media,” the Defense Intelligence says.

According to the information of the intelligence officers, for persuasiveness, the russian special services intend to use the relevant comments of the traitor from the Ukrainian Border Guard Service, senior lieutenant Ruslan Syrovyi, who recently fled to Moscow.

"Another provocation by the enemy is aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the complete cessation of military aid to our country from Western partners," the Defense Intelligence notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 8, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had entered into a long war.

In addition, on October 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the death of two Ukrainians in Israel.