Diplomats take from Israeli city of Sderot Ukrainian boy wounded during attack by militants - MFA

Ukrainian diplomats took out of the Israeli city of Sderot a boy who was wounded during an attack by Hamas militants. At the same time, information appeared about the possible death of several Ukrainians in the Gaza Strip. The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko wrote about this on Facebook.

"Ukrainian diplomats conducted a successful rescue operation - they took out of the city of Sderot a Ukrainian boy who was wounded during an attack by militants. Now he is in a safe place under the care of the embassy. He has been provided with medical and psychological assistance," Nikolenko said.

In addition, it was possible to find five citizens who were considered missing in the south of Israel.

At the same time, information appeared about the possible death of two other Ukrainians near the Gaza Strip. It is currently being checked.

"Over the past 24 hours, the operative headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has processed more than 200 appeals from citizens. We are fixing the mass cancellation of flights. We are looking for a solution to help our people leave the country," added the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The diplomats also received information about the possible death of a Ukrainian in the Gaza Strip. Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is waiting for official confirmation.

"The diplomatic institution in Ramallah is in constant contact with the Ukrainian community. We are working out potential evacuation routes," Nikolenko stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, more than 250 dead bodies were found at the venue of the music festival in the south of Israel, which was attacked by Hamas terrorists on Saturday.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that more than 100 Ukrainians in Israel had turned to the embassy for help in connection with the attack by Hamas militants.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, two citizens of Ukraine were killed in Israel. The issue of returning their bodies is being resolved.