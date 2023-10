Israel entering a long war with Hamas, its first phase coming to an end – Netanyahu

Israel entered a long war, the first stage of which ends with the destruction of most of the militants who infiltrated Israel.

This follows from a statement by the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Twitter.

"We are entering into a long and difficult war. We have been forced into this war by a murderous attack by Hamas. The first phase is now ending with the destruction of most of the enemy forces that have penetrated our territory. At the same time, we have begun the offensive phase, and it will continue until the objectives will not be achieved," the Prime Minister of Israel said.

According to him, most of the militants who entered Israeli territory have been destroyed. The government decided to stop the supply of electricity, fuel, and goods to the Gaza Strip.

"The Israeli army will turn Gaza City into ruins," Benjamin Netanyahu

In his address, the Prime Minister of Israel called on the residents of the city of Gaza to leave their homes immediately, as the Israeli army will soon destroy the city:

The Israel Defense Forces declared the Gaza Strip a closed military zone.

A state of emergency has also been declared on the territory of the country. Therefore, the police have the right to introduce a curfew, declare areas off-limits, and search the personal belongings and property of citizens. This especially applies to cars.

In addition, law enforcement officers can use "reasonable force" against civilians if the latter do not comply with their orders. It is even about breaking into private houses.

