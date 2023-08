After the exchange of prisoners, russian soldiers returned to front and were again captured by AFU - Defense I

After the exchange of prisoners, russian soldiers returned to the front in Ukraine and were again captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was announced by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Andrii Yusov in an interview with ISLND TV, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yusov stated that there were several recorded cases when russian prisoners of war returned to the front after being exchanged, and were subsequently recaptured by the Defense Forces.

When asked how many occupiers continued to go to war against Ukraine after the exchange of prisoners of war, Yusov said that these were not isolated cases.

"It's hard to tell by the percentage, but they are returning, and these are not isolated cases," he said.

According to him, the same occupiers who were captured by the Ukrainian military several times were recorded.

"There are such lucky characters," Yusov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian prisoners of war collect gift packages, furniture and bake bread in Ukrainian captivity.

Some prisoners of the aggressor state of russia, who are currently in Ukraine, express a request not to hand them over to the russian federation until the end of the military contract or even until the end of the war.