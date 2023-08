Captured russians increasingly asking not to return them to rf – The Economist

Some prisoners of the aggressor state of russia, who are currently in Ukraine, express a request not to hand them over to the russian federation until the end of the military contract or even before the end of the war.

This follows from a statement by The Economist on Monday, August 14.

The publication writes that the captured russians are in relatively comfortable conditions and are even working. After checks for involvement in the possible commission of war crimes by them, servicemen of the aggressor state are being prepared for exchange.

"Some prisoners are asking the Ukrainian authorities to delay their exchange until their military contracts expire so they are not forced to fight again. Some are asking not to be returned at all, but then they must remain in custody until the war's end unless they volunteer to fight in an anti-Putin russian militia," the message said.

From the beginning of the invasion of the russian federation in February 2022, military personnel from occupied Donetsk and Luhansk mostly entered the camp, and already in the second wave, there were many mercenaries from the Wagner private military company, writes The Economist. The publication notes that about one-third of the servicemen are men recruited into the so-called Storm-Z penal military units, mainly composed of prisoners, one-third are mobilized men, and another third are regular soldiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 7, Ukraine returned another 22 Ukrainian soldiers from russian captivity. The oldest of our soldiers turned 54 years old, and the youngest - 23 years old.

On July 6, Ukraine returned another 45 military personnel and two civilians from russian captivity.