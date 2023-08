About 20% of the russian military, who are captured by Ukraine, surrender voluntarily.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated this in an interview with the Krym.Realii project of Radio Sboboda.

"It's about 20% exactly. Just there: I'm scared, I don't want anything," he said.

At the same time, he added that Ukraine has much less of the so-called "exchange fund" than russia.

"We have much less of it than there is in the russian federation. That's true. Because in the early days of the invasion, the russian federation seized here a terrible number of hostages, including civilians, pensioners of law enforcement agencies, just people who, they believed, were someone terrible for them, and so on. So our numbers are unfortunately lower. You have to understand that. And unfortunately, I think we can't catch up with those numbers," he said.

Budanov refused to cite the exact number, saying that the number of the so-called exchange fund is a state secret.

Recall, according to The Economist, captured russians are more and more often asking not to return them to the russian federation.

Meanwhile, Ukraine returned 22 more soldiers from russian captivity, the youngest is 23 years old.