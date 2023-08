Scandalous ex-deputy of Interior Minister and Budanov's friend Hohilashvili works in special unit of Defense I

Oleksandr Hohilashvili, a former deputy minister of internal affairs and a friend of the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, works in the Defense Intelligence in the Shaman special unit and performs combat missions.

Budanov said this in an interview with Radio Svoboda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now he works in the Defense Intelligence in the combat unit Shaman-bat and performs tasks," Budanov said.

According to him, he has been friends with Hohilashvili for a long time.

Budanov also denied the information that Hohilashvili has russian citizenship.

"As for the russian passport, this is just nonsense. When he was in the position of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, he at least underwent an official special check, which officially said that everything is fine with him, he does not have any russian citizenship. This is just a fact,” Budanov said.

The head of the Defense Intelligence also called the information that Hohilashvili is allegedly currently working as one of his deputies unreliable.

"This is nonsense," Budanov objected.

The chief scout noted that Hohilashvili met the full-scale invasion of the russian federation into Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in Hostomel near Kyiv, in battles with the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2021, the SBI opened two cases on Hohilashvili.

Hohilashvili caused a scandal with law enforcement officers during the inspection of documents on a car.

According to data on the website of the Federal Tax Service of russia, Hohilashvili has a russian passport and a taxpayer identification number.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Hohilashvili from the post of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs after an incident involving him at a checkpoint in the zone of operation of the Joint Forces in the Donetsk Region.