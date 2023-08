Today, August 24, in the morning in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Ukrainian intelligence officers landed on the peninsula as part of a special operation, a battle took place. Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence, reported this in a comment to the Suspilne publication.

"As part of the special operation, personnel were disembarked on the territory of the peninsula. The Defense Intelligence in cooperation with the Navy conducted a special operation, the goal was achieved, there are no casualties among the personnel. The special operation continues, we do not disclose all the details, there are losses among the enemy personnel, as well as among the forces and means. The information on the number of losses is being clarified," he said.

Earlier, the Krym.Realiyi publication, with reference to local residents and intelligence sources, reported that a battle involving watercraft and aviation took place in Crimea.

"From 5 o'clock in the morning near the Mayak settlement on Cape Tarkhankut, explosions were heard, local sources informed us. In addition, our sources in Ukrainian intelligence confirmed that a battle involving watercraft and aircraft took place in this area. The details have not yet been clarified," the publication noted.

The journalists added that the base of the 3rd radio engineering regiment as part of the radio engineering troops of the Air and Space Forces of the aggressor country of the russian federation is located in the village of Mayak. A radar node is also located on the Tarkhankut peninsula. Positions for air defense have been prepared along the perimeter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 23, 2023, around 10:00 a.m., an explosion occurred near the village of Olenivka on Cape Tarkhankut in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which destroyed the russian S-400 Triumf long and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system. As a result of the explosion, the system itself, the missiles installed on it and the personnel were completely destroyed.

The day before, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov promised that Ukrainians will one day see how the russian occupiers are being destroyed in Crimea.