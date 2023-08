The Armed Forces of Ukraine captured a Russian occupier who confused the trench and thought that there were his people.

This was announced by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the fighting in the Donetsk Region, a group of foreign volunteers entered the rear of the russians - one soldier was shot dead on the spot. The second flew into a trench, thinking it was his own. As a result, he was captured," the military said.

When and where exactly this happened, the AFU did not disclose.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured the occupier who had previously filmed a "cheerful" video near an abandoned Bradley infantry fighting vehicle in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the first video, a russian soldier, along with other occupiers, films himself next to an abandoned Bradley infantry fighting vehicle near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

Cheerful occupiers send "hello" to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and rejoice at the "trophy".

In the second video, shot by the Ukrainian military, this russian soldier is already in captivity.

The occupant is frightened and begs to be spared, claiming that he is only nineteen years old.