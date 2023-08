Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, Nataliya Loktionova, took the oath and took up duties.

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Nataliya Loktionova is a new MP from the Servant of the People, has already taken the oath. She took Aristov's place," he wrote.

In 2019, during the elections to the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation, Loktionova was No. 146 on the electoral list of the Servant of the People party.

At the time of the elections, she was officially unemployed.

In the media, Nataliya Loktionova was called the sister of a long-term assistant to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Maria Levchenko, this is evidenced by joint photos in social networks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Central Election Commission recognized Nataliya Loktionova as an elected Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People party instead of Yurii Aristov, who resigned after it became known about his vacation in the Maldives during the war.

On July 27, the Rada prematurely terminated the powers of the MP from the Servant of the People faction, Yurii Aristov, in connection with the submission of an appropriate application by him.

Aristov posted his resignation statement after a scandal over a vacation in the Maldives. According to journalists, in mid-July, the 48-year-old MP was vacationing in the five-star Waldorf Astoria Maldives hotel, located on the private island of Ithaafushi (Maldives).