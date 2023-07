SBI opens case due to vacation of MP Aristov in Maldives during war

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) together with the SSU are investigating the legality of Yurii Aristov, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People, going on vacation during the war.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the SBI.

On July 25, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin, based on the materials of the State Bureau of Investigation and information disseminated in the mass media, opened criminal proceedings regarding the introduction of false information into documents for travel abroad by the deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

As part of the investigation, the Bureau's investigators are finding out how Aristov was able to go on vacation to the Maldives despite the ban on officials traveling abroad.

In particular, they will study the possible introduction of knowingly false information to the official documents about his departure, namely regarding the term, purpose and countries of the business trip.

It was established that in mid-July, the MP stayed in one of the hotels on the private island of Ithaafushi, Maldives.

The investigation has already confirmed that he was outside Ukraine between June 5 and July 22.

The MP went to Poland for three days on a business trip with the aim of deepening bilateral cooperation with the government of the Republic of Lithuania.

On July 10, while abroad, Aristov remotely opened a hospital stay in one of Kyiv's private medical institutions until July 19 inclusively.

At the same time, inaccurate information was probably entered into the electronic health care system, since the medical examination was not actually carried out.

It was also found out that the MP together with his family - wife and children - stayed in the territory of the Republic of Maldives, in the Waldorf Astoria Maldives hotel complex, until July 22.

Criminal proceedings are being investigated for official forgery (Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for restriction of freedom for up to 3 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada received a statement from MP Aristov, who was spotted in the Maldives, about drafting the powers of the MP.

MP from the Servant of the People Aristov, who is responsible for national security, was spotted in the Maldives.