Aristov, who was vacationing in Maldives, stripped of his parliamentary mandate

The Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the mandate of Yurii Aristov, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction.

A total of 320 MPs voted for the draft resolution No. 9530, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The resolution prematurely terminates Aristov's parliamentary powers in connection with his submission of the relevant application.

The day before, on July 26, the regulatory committee supported the dismissal of Aristov, due to which the issue was brought to the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada for a vote.

In 2019, Aristov was elected a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People party (No. 42 on the party list).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement agencies, during the search of the member of the Verkhovna Rada Yurii Aristov, found in his foreign passport notes about travel and rest in the Maldives.

The SSU is checking MPs who went on summer vacation abroad during the war.

Searches were urgently held at home of MP Aristov, who was vacationing in the Maldives.

The Verkhovna Rada received a statement from MP Aristov, who was spotted in the Maldives, about drafting the powers of the MP.

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People Aristov, who is responsible for national security, was spotted in the Maldives.