Servant of the People suspends faction membership of MP Marchenko, who tried to throw bribe over fence

The membership of the Verkhovna Rada member from the Servant of the People, Liudmyla Marchenko, who tried to throw away the received bribe over a fence, was suspended in the faction. David Arakhamia, chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As promised: the membership of Liudmyla Marchenko in the faction of the Servant of the People political party has been suspended. The decision to exclude her will be made at the next meeting of the faction," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Marchenko tried to throw away the received bribe over a fence before the arrival at her home of the workers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, but this moment was caught on surveillance cameras.

Marchenko was informed of the suspicion of receiving a bribe for permission to cross the border through the Shliakh (Way) system.