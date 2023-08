The Verkhovna Rada has prematurely terminated the powers of the Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Andrii Kholodov.

308 MPs voted for draft resolution No. 9575 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decree prematurely terminates Kholodov's parliamentary powers in connection with the submission of an appropriate application by him.

Previously, the regulatory committee of the Rada supported the dismissal of Kholodov, after which the issue was submitted to the session hall for voting.

In 2019, Kholodov was elected as a MP from the Servant of the People party (No. 22 on the party list).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the pro-government faction Servant of the People will lose another MP this week: a resolution on the early termination of Andrii Kholodov's powers has already been registered in the Rada.

On July 31, it became known that Kholodov decided to draw up his mandate. According to media reports, Kholodov since January of this year has gone abroad, where he is developing a family business. Since then, the MP has not attended parliament sessions. According to the journalist version, Kholodov is in Cyprus.